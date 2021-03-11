SNP on Course to Fall Short of Holyrood Majority

SNP popularity continues to wane in Scotland as two new polls show a majority would now vote against independece. In February there had been 25 polls in a row showing a ‘yes’ lead – it’s now flipped to four in a row in favour of the union…

According to The Scotsman’s survey, 45% of voters said they support independence versus 47% opposed. Excluding ‘not sures’, it’s now 49% in favour of independence versus 51% against…

The most damning short-term news for Sturgeon, however, is the poll now indicates the SNP are on-track to miss out on a majority in May’s Holyrood elections, returning 64 MSPs – one short of an overall majority. The last poll Guido saw had the SNP on course for a one seat majority, which the latest week of SNP scandal has managed to erode. This would be a disaster for the SNP, who have insisted a Holyrood majority would be a mandate for their second referendum…