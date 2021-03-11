Shaun Bailey Doubles Down on Politicisation of Sarah Everard Case

Shaun Bailey has doubled down on his controversial Sarah Evererard disappearance tweet, in which he committed the woke thought-crime of contextualising his worry “as a father and a husband“, and immediately using the disappearance as a springboard to promote his anti-crime agenda. Launching his anti-knife crime agenda this morning, Bailey doubled down on the tweet, telling viewers:

“I don’t regret putting the tweet out because it’s to make people focus on the fact that people have been murdered routinely on the streets of London.”

On LBC this morning, things got worse as he repeatedly came close to prejudicing the current investigation by jumping to various assumptions:

Yesterday another poll came out putting Sadiq on course for a first round victory in May…