Fact Check: Angela Rayner Does Not Use Her Expenses-Claimed AirPod Pros on Zoom

This morning Angela Rayner defended her expense claims of £249 AirPod Pros, saying she uses them four hours-a-day on Zoom calls; an odd defence given Guido’s never seen Rayner wear AirPod Pros while on Zoom. Checking back over Angela’s Zoom appearences over the past eleven months, Guido couldn’t find a single one where Labour’s deputy leader was wearing the earphones she said were supposedly necessary for that puporse. Guido has compiled a handy guide:

It looks blindingly obvious to Guido that the high end, noise cancelling, quarter of a grand AirPod Pros Rayner claimed for are definitely not used for “Zooms”…

UPDATE: An AirPod-free Angela Rayner is currently Zoom-launching Labour’s May election campaign. Others on the call are wearing headphones.

Unfortunate timing…