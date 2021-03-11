Alex Beresford Statement on Piers’s Resignation: “I Didn’t Want him to Quit”

Interesting statement from GMB’s Alex Beresford who cause the row that triggered Piers’s resignation. After half a week since the incident, Beresford says “I didn’t want him to quit, but I did want him to listen.” Read the statment in full:

There is so much that could be said. Piers’ departure sincerely wasn’t the conclusion I was hoping for.

Over the last few years, Piers and I have had a lively, cheeky on-air relationship. We both wanted to be on the show Tuesday morning, and from our very public conversations on Twitter, we both knew how strongly our opinions differed on the treatment of Harry and Meghan pre and post the interview that has split the world.

I hoped we could reach a place of understanding. It’s sad that we weren’t able to get there, but challenging his opinion was not an outrage. On this occasion, we have to agree to disagree.

I didn’t want him to quit, but I did want him to listen.

Personally, Piers has always supported my growth. He’s given me advice on several occasions and for that I am grateful. I wish him well!