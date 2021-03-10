Whitehall’s Red Lion to Re-Open in May

SW1 politicos will have been disappointed to learn Strangers won’t be re-opening before June 21st, in line with the Speaker’s dovish roadmap. There is cause for celebration, however; the Red Lion has confirmed it will re-open its doors on May 17, in line with the government’s unlocking roadmap. Last year the Old Star was the first to re-open and the last to close. Which watering hole will be the first to grasp the opportunity of re-opening first this time around?

UPDATE: Guido learns SpAd favourite the Clarence has also committed to re-opening on May 17th. Finally, Rosenfield can take his team for that cheeky pint he’s been promising…