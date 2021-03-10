WATCH: Piers Morgan “I Believe in Freedom of Speech”

Piers Morgan speaking in public for the first time since leaving Good Morning Britain yesterday:

“I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion. If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that’s entirely their right. I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth. And I think the damage that she’s done to the British monarchy, and to the Queen, at a time when Prince Phillip is lying in hospital is enormous, and frankly contemptible. So if I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it.”

It pains Guido to agree that Piers should not have been forced to quit GMB for having an opinion. The whole pretence of impartiality by broadcasters is outdated, we should let broadcasters have a diversity of opinion and give viewers a choice. Obviously that would mean the BBC’s funding would have to change from a compulsory tax to a choice-based model…