WATCH: Piers Morgan “I Believe in Freedom of Speech”

Piers Morgan speaking in public for the first time since leaving Good Morning Britain yesterday:

‘I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to have an opinion. If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that’s entirely their right. I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth. And I think the damage that she’s done to the British monarchy, and to the Queen, at a time when Prince Phillip is lying in hospital is enormous, and frankly contemptible. So if I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it.’