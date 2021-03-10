SNP Chief Whip Stands Down After Formal Sexual Harassment Complaint

The beleaguered SNP has announced that its Westminster Chief Whip, Patrick Grady, is to stand down from his role after a formal complaint was submitted to the party. This follows other allegations of attempts to sweep assault claims under the carpet. The Party say “due process” will now take place.

Letters obtained by The Herald reveal the incident in question to have taken place five years ago, at the SNP’s 2016 Christmas party on December 15th, held at the Phoenix Arts Club in West End London. It’s alleged then-newly installed Chief Whip Grady groped two male researchers there, and was being “protected” by the SNP. The party now promises due process will now take place and won’t comment further…

