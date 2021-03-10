Sarah Everard Kidnap Suspect is Parliamentary Police Officer

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed the man arrested in connection with the disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard from Clapham is a 48-year-old policeman serving in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, and based in the Houses of Parliament. Earlier today detectives investigating the case carried out a search of his locker in the Palace of Westminster. His primary role was “uniformed patrol duties of diplomatic premises”.

The Met’s statement in full:

“A man arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard remains in custody at a London police station.

The man, who is aged in his 40s, was arrested on the evening of Tuesday, 9 March on suspicion of kidnap. Today, Wednesday, 10 March, he has been further arrested on suspicion of murder and a separate allegation of indecent exposure.

The man is a serving Metropolitan Police officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command. His primary role was uniformed patrol duties of diplomatic premises.

A woman, who is aged in her 30s, was also arrested on the evening of 9 March on suspicion of assisting an offender. She remains in custody.

Officers are searching locations in London and Kent including a property in Deal and an area of woodland near Ashford.

Following the arrest of the police officer, the Metropolitan Police has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.“