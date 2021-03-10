PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions
  1. Daisy Cooper (Lib Dem)
  2. Gagan Mohindra (Con)
  3. Keir Starmer (Lab)
  4. Scott Benton (Con)
  5. Kirsten Oswald (SNP)
  6. Jeremy Wright (Con)
  7. Colum Eastwood (SDLP)
  8. Paul Holmes (Con)
  9. David Linden (SNP)
  10. Lia Nici (Con)
  11. Claire Hanna (SDLP)
  12. Sheryll Murray (Con)
  13. Kate Osamor (Lab)
  14. Chris Loder (Con)
  15. Dan Carden (Lab)
  16. Theo Clarke (Con)
  17. Karin Smyth (Lab)
  18. Damien Moore (Con)
  19. Alison McGovern (Lab)
  20. James Grundy (Con)
  21. Alyn Smith (SNP)
  22. Jack Brereton (Con)
  23. Dan Jarvis (Lab)
  24. Chris Grayling (Con)
