PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions
Home Page
Next Story
- Daisy Cooper (Lib Dem)
- Gagan Mohindra (Con)
- Keir Starmer (Lab)
- Scott Benton (Con)
- Kirsten Oswald (SNP)
- Jeremy Wright (Con)
- Colum Eastwood (SDLP)
- Paul Holmes (Con)
- David Linden (SNP)
- Lia Nici (Con)
- Claire Hanna (SDLP)
- Sheryll Murray (Con)
- Kate Osamor (Lab)
- Chris Loder (Con)
- Dan Carden (Lab)
- Theo Clarke (Con)
- Karin Smyth (Lab)
- Damien Moore (Con)
- Alison McGovern (Lab)
- James Grundy (Con)
- Alyn Smith (SNP)
- Jack Brereton (Con)
- Dan Jarvis (Lab)
- Chris Grayling (Con)