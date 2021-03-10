LIVE at 6PM: LIVE with LITTLEWOOD

There’s a full house for tonight’s LIVE with LITTLEWOOD as we discuss:

  • UPPING THE ANTE? Is the gambling industry being over-regulated?
  • PLAYING THEIR CARDS RIGHT? Is the government being too rigid on its ‘data not dates’ approach to un-lockdown?
  • LADY LUCK? Could International Women’s Day become a victim of its own success? 

Calling a spade a spade will be host MARK LITTLEWOOD, joined by PHILIP DAVIES MP, the Conservative Member of Parliament for Shipley; The Times’ Science Editor TOM WHIPPLE; Journalist and author ELLA WHELAN; Comedian and co-host of the Triggernometry YouTube channel KONSTANTIN KISIN and CHRISTOPHER SNOWDON, the IEA’s Head of Lifestyle Economics.

Join our pack of aces, wild cards and jokers as they deal up 60 minutes of free-rolling discussion and debate – LIVE – TONIGHT at 6PM – here or on YouTube.
mdi-tag-outline IEA MessageSpace Sponsored
mdi-account-multiple-outline Mark Littlewood
mdi-timer March 10 2021 @ 17:43 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments