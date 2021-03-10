Labour Did Not Vote Against NHS Pay Rise Last Year

During PMQs Boris claimed that Labour voted against the Government’s pay rise for NHS staff last year. He was referring to the NHS Funding Bill, which had its second reading in January 2020. The trouble for Boris, however, is that Labour did not vote against it. At the time, Ashworth said that Labour would not divide the House, allowing the Bill to go through unopposed. As Hansard records, Ashworth said:

“We will not divide the House tonight, but instead seek to amend the Bill. Let us be clear: the Government should have brought forward a fully funded financial settlement for our NHS and social care.”

Ashworth raised a point of order after PMQs to demand the Prime Minister return to the chamber and correct the record. Guido wishes he would have raised it at the time. That would have been much more dramatic…