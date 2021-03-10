EU Admits UK Has No Vaccine Export Ban

The EU has finally conceded the fact that the UK has not prohibited the export of a single vaccine, and has no measures in place to do so contrary to the words of EU Council President Charles Michel. Following the Prime Minister’s strong words during PMQs, an EU spokesman has told The Guardian that “we know that different countries have got different measures in place – that doesn’t concern vaccines, as far as we understand, coming from the UK”. About time.

To illustrate the point, Guido has compiled how many vaccines have been banned from being exported by each union:

Amazing that it took the Prime Minister intervening to clear this all up…