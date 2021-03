Word is that Downing Street is producing a vaccine movie. It will feature all the stars of the pandemic; Whitty, JVT and Kate Bingham. People in Downing Street credit one person for the awesome vaccination success. Without her approach, know-how, ability to get things done and knowledge of who to call to make things happen, Britain would be in a very different place. If there is a heroine in this thriller movie, it is Kate Bingham. We’ve tweaked the official trailer to reflect this truth…