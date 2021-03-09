Veganuary Fails as Red Meat Sales Soar

Despite 580,000 people signing up worldwide, Veganuary 2021 proved unable to stop carnivorous Britons from devouring more red meat this January than the same month last year, with new data from Kantar showing red meat sales rose by nearly 15% compared to a year ago, and dairy also shooting up by 12% in the same period. Looks like the public are more concerned with keeping their stomachs full than their conscience clear during the third lockdown…

Research from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board also revealed that only 20% of British households ‘contain one or more conscious meat reducer’, and synthetic-meat produce continues to sit at a paltry 2% of the size of the meat and fish market. Food for thought…