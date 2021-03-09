Starmer Admits Personal Responsibility for Corbyn Suspension

Sir Keir has changed his side of Corbyn suspension saga story, now claiming personal responsibility for the decision to suspend his predecessor back in October:

“I’ve said that I am going to tackle antisemitism and root it out in my party, and that’s what I’ve been doing, taking necessary action. And it was Jeremy’s response to a report that we had into the Labour Party on antisemitism that caused me to take that action.”

This appears to be a change of Labour’s previous claim it had been the decision of the party’s general secretary, David Evans. Starmer later admitted he had been “consulted” on the move, which would, in itself, constitute political interference by the EHRC given the ongoing investigation into Corbyn’s claims. Guido imagines the left-wing fury this admission may otherwise cause is currently distracted by Harry and Meghan…