Rupa Huq Welcomes “Tax Dodgers” Amazon’s New Grocery Store to Constituency

Ever-innovative Amazon launched their first checkout-free store in the UK at the weekend in Ealing, bringing over the high-tech concept from their American trials. The store’s new constituency MP Rupa Huq welcomed in the new shop with a visit yesterday, Tweeting “Unusual to see Amazon branded curry and milk. Bakery particularly popular. Staff instore and out to manage queue plus click & collect but no till and QR code to enter means it’s ..different”. Oddly her mask seemed to disappear between taking her Twitter promo pics and leaving the store…

Guido imagines Huq didn’t make her previous views on Amazon known while on the visit, having previously called them “tax dodgers“, said the government should “go after them“, and accused them of hurting local independent retailers such as bookshops. There was a reason Amazon didn’t ask her to cut the red ribbon…