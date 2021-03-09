No Bregrets: Just 39% of Brits Want to Re-Join the EU

The proportion of Brits who wanted to rejoin the EU collapsed by eight points between November 2020 and February 2021, an international poll by YouGov has found. Since November the UK left the EU’s single market and has scored considerable success with its independent vaccine rollout. A combination of the UK’s vaccine speedboat success and status quo bias will have undoubtedly shifted the needle…

The poll also found sight dip in enthusiasm for the EU in the other countries it polled: France, Germany, Denmark, and Sweden, although all countries still remained heavily in favour of remaining a member. Domino effect theories were always overblown by Brexiteers and the EU alike…