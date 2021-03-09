MoD Protecting Boris’s Third Taxpayer-Funded Photographer

The Ministry of Defence is refusing to disclose how much taxpayer money is being wasted on Boris’s third No. 10 photographer, rejecting Guido’s FoI request on the matter. A month ago it emerged not only is the PM spaffing £100,000 pro-rata on Andy Parsons and £60,635 on new hire Simon Dawes, a third MoD photographer – Pippa Fowles – had been seconded to snap Boris. She was behind the infamous Dilyn snow frolicking pics, which accidentally revealed Carrie’s personal mobile number…

Guido requested to know Fowles’s pay band, however the business services department claim they have no obligation to disclose whether they even hold the information on “personal information” grounds, even though figures released by the department in 2015 did reveal such information. Looks like we’ll have to go on presuming the 2015 £38,000 figure is in the right ball park…