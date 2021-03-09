Piers Morgan Quits GMB

Piers Morgan has quit GMB after this morning’s Markle row saw him storm off the set. This morning’s hissy fit followed yesterday morning’s show, in which Morgan cast doubt on Meghan’s confession of suicidal thoughts – comments that resulted in 41,015 complaints about the programme to Ofcom.

A statement from ITV reads:

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.



“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

A perfectly timed exit for other obvious ventures he could have lined up…

UPDATE: Sun reporting that Piers refused to accede to demands from ITV bosses to give an on air apology to Meghan after he dismissed her claims of suicidal thoughts yesterday.