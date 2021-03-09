Americans Allow “Fully Vaccinated” to End Social Distancing, Mask Wearing

New guidance from the boffins at the US Center for Disease Control and Dr. Fauci has explicitly stated that those who have been “fully vaccinated” may ditch social distancing and masks, in stark contrast to UK rules which mandate the whole country moves at the same pace, whether vaccinated or not. Scientific advice across the pond now states that:

Fully vaccinated people can:

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic

For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:

Take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing

Wear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease

Wear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households

Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings

Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Follow guidance issued by individual employers

Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations

Guido wonders how long the Government can hold the line of limiting social interaction for the vaccinated while other countries take a different path. The most vaccinated country, Israel, saw a high degree of non-compliance with lockdown laws. The reality in the UK is that the data is revealing that even partially vaccinated Brits are beginning to take matters into their own hands…