Two SNP MPs Accused of Sexual Harassment by Staffer

The Daily Record has revealed this morning that an SNP Westminster staffer has accused two of the party’s MPs of sexual harassment, with claims the party made sure they were “swept under the carpet”. The anonymous worker says he was harassed by one male and one female SNP during two separate incidents in London pubs. As if Nicola thought things couldn’t get worse for her beleaguered party…

The male staffer has accused Ian Blackford of an “ambush” after demanding they attend a meeting with him to accept an apology from one of the alleged abusers, in which the accused MP was found crying on a couch in the office. While the first alleged incident involving the male MP happened in 2016, his complaint is only now being investigated by the party.

On the first occasion he was “inappropriately touched” aged 19 at the Water Poet pub by the male MP; the other involved a drunken sex proposition by the female MP in January 2020 in Strangers’ bar. The SNP have confirmed the meeting in Blackford’s office though accuse the staffer’s account of being “inaccurate”…