Tory MP “Common Sense Group” Begin ERG-Style Relaunch

The lesser-known “Common Sense Group” of Tory MPs led by Sir John Hayes – set up in wake of last year’s Black Lives Matter protests to “champion cultural conservatism” – has begun an ERG-inspired relaunch, beginning the hiring of a new parliamentary assistant/adviser for the group’s “strategy and policy”. It has some of the old Cornerstone Group (“flag, faith and family”) in it – though we haven’t heard from that group for years…

Last November it was reported the group was 59 MPs and seven Lords-strong, and there’s now some talk of the membership list going public at some point. While the job advert says the group’s researcher will be responsible for “Writing letters, briefings and articles for group members,” Guido hears the position’s been floated for many months now. Will the group finally get organised enough to hold Boris’s feet to the culture war fire?