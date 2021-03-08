Tice: Tory Party Are Now ‘the Con-Socialists’

In his first address as Leader of Reform UK, Richard Tice today launched a scathing attack on the Conservatives in response to last week’s Budget, claiming they are now ‘the Con-socialists‘ and ‘the party of high tax, high regulations and low growth‘. Tice then went on to outline Reform UK’s extensive plans for tax reform, which include massive hikes to the minimum income tax threshold from £12,500 up to £20,000, the higher rate up to £70,000, and similarly radical cuts to capital gains tax, corporation tax, and inheritance tax. The plans even budgeted for a 6% rise in nurses’ pay…

The proposals were built on the assumption that ‘nations don’t have to repay sovereign debt‘ so long as debt remains a manageable proportion of nominal GDP, and governments provide credible plans to stimulate growth. Outflanking the Tories on the right was inevitable after last week’s big tax budget, and Tice is right to point out that Sunak’s plans fly in the face of modern conservative thinking; all eyes should be on growth.

Tice also used the conference as an opportunity to thank his predecessor, Nigel Farage, who will now serve in an advisory role as honorary president. Farage joined via video link to endorse his successor and explain his new position – which should keep him busy in between filming birthday messages for his fan club…