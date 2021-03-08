Self-Aggrandising Sadiq Takes Charge of Struggling Feminist Movement

The history of Parliament Square’s Millicent Fawcett statue is a long, women-driven one:
This potted history was too complex for Sadiq Khan’s Twitter feed…
A self-promoting Khan celebrated International Women’s Day this morning by boasting about all the wonderful things he has done for London’s women – including presiding over the Millicent Fawcett statue:
7/10 women Deputy Mayors. First woman Commissioners of the Met & LFB. First statue of a woman in Parliament Square. Record investment to tackle violence against women & girls. Called for misogyny to be a hate crime.— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 8, 2021
Today & every day - I'm a proud feminist in City Hall. #IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/9j50owbBdd
It all reminded Guido of the classic Onion article, “Man Finally Put In Charge of Struggling Feminist Movement”. Women hold up half the sky, though Sadiq does most of the heavy lifting…