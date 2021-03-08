Self-Aggrandising Sadiq Takes Charge of Struggling Feminist Movement

The history of Parliament Square’s Millicent Fawcett statue is a long, women-driven one:

In 2016, feminist journalist Caroline Perez launched a campaign to install a female statue in Parliament Square after noticing the lack of female representation amongst the plinths.

The Fawcett Society latched onto the campaign and in May an open letter signed by 42 prominent women was sent to the mayor’s office requesting a suffragette statue be erected in the square by 2018.

Sadiq Khan agreed to the need for said statue, though wouldn’t commit to it being in Parliament Square.

In the end a petition got 78,000 signatures and Westminster Council granted a planning application.

Then-communities secretary Sajid Javid, and PM Theresa May, supported the campaign.

This potted history was too complex for Sadiq Khan’s Twitter feed…

A self-promoting Khan celebrated International Women’s Day this morning by boasting about all the wonderful things he has done for London’s women – including presiding over the Millicent Fawcett statue:

7/10 women Deputy Mayors. First woman Commissioners of the Met & LFB. First statue of a woman in Parliament Square. Record investment to tackle violence against women & girls. Called for misogyny to be a hate crime.



Today & every day - I'm a proud feminist in City Hall. #IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/9j50owbBdd — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 8, 2021

It all reminded Guido of the classic Onion article, “Man Finally Put In Charge of Struggling Feminist Movement”. Women hold up half the sky, though Sadiq does most of the heavy lifting…