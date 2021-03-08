Labour’s TikTok Whipping

Today The Times reports Labour MPs have been whipped into creating accounts on Chinese-owned TikTok after a committed group of teens began creating parody accounts of MPs, from obvious cabinet ministers to impressive levels of backbench obscurity. Perhaps the Labour whips office could have turned to app veteran Zarah Sultana for advice, who’s been actively posting to her 83,000 followers since the start of the year. Featuring Commons clips, her playing with Bernie Sanders filters and embarrassing self-made fan edits…

One upload has the 27-year-old MP posing along to a K-Pop song by boyband BTS. £80,000 salary a year…

Either Sultana has an extremely lavish home office, or – more likely – the video was filmed in the House of Commons library, where photographs and videos of all sorts are forbidden unless the MP has express permission. Presumably not the type of rebellion socialists throughout the ages have been calling for…