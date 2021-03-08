Happy International Women’s Day

On today’s International Women’s Day, Guido thought it was time to celebrate the first female leaders of significant political parties in the UK. The timeline of trailblazers is:

Margaret Thatcher, 1975 Green Party , Jean Lambert, 1992

[Labour Party, NA, NA]

Unless Sir Keir has a big announcement to make, sadly the Labour Party can’t yet properly participate in this list…