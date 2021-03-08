Boris on Harry and Meghan: No Comment

Asked at today’s Downing Street presser for his views on the ongoing Harry and Meghan drama, Boris chose to stay out of the mess altogether: “I’ve Spent a Long Time Now Not Commenting on Royal Family Matters”; later telling Harry Cole who had another attempt at probing:

“I congratulate you on your very determined attempt to involve me in this story more than I’ve said already but I really think that when it comes to matters to do with the royal family, the right thing for prime ministers to say is nothing, and nothing is the thing that I propose to say today about that”