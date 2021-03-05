Miliband’s Unfortunately-Timed Polling Prediction

On this week’s BBC Newscast, Ed Miliband was asked whether he thinks Labour has failed to convince the public that Boris mishandled the pandemic given the average Tory poll lead. Miliband opined “there is an inevitable and understandable rallying around the government”, however in time there will be better opportunities for Labour to start cutting through in the polls. According to Adam Fleming, just seconds after Ed made this prediction, YouGov’s latest poll came out…

If this is how the public reacts to a budget raising taxes to their highest level since the 1960s, Labour should be in despair.