Sturgeon May Cling On to Power if Found to Have Broken Ministerial Code

At First Minister’s Questions yesterday afternoon, Nicola Sturgeon refused to pledge to resign if she was found to have breached the ministerial code. Asked by new Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar in his first FMQ outing as head of his party whether she agreed that “any minister who is found in breach” of the code should resign, Sturgeon refused to agree, merely saying MSPs could “debate in this chamber” what her punishment should be if found to have breached the code:

“Let’s wait and see what the outcome of the inquiries are, they will be published and then we can debate in this chamber the outcome of that”

The Scottish Parliament’s Ministerial Code, however, says “Ministers who knowingly mislead the Parliament will be expected to offer their resignation to the First Minister”. If Sturgeon’s sanction were merely put to a vote in the Scottish Parliament, she could stay in post provided the SNP won the Scottish Greens over. Another day in a banana republic without the bananas…