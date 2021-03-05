Rishi’s Ratings Slump With Tories

The latest Conservative Home members’ Cabinet league table poll is out, with some interesting reading both north and south of the border. Rishi’s 1960s-style budget has finally seen some sheen come off his personal popularity with Tories, falling over seven points to the lowest score since the pandemic began. The budget designed to appeal to new Tory voters does not appear to have gone down so well with the Tory activist core. People don’t join and support the Tories to see taxes rise.

Scottish Tory Leader Douglas Ross on the other hand has seen a huge boost to his approval after holding Sturgeon to account during the Alex Salmond enquiry.

Lord Frost makes his first appearance on the poll, coming in straight at 4th place given last year’s Brexit negotiations triumph. Liz Truss continues her meteoric rise after another string of trailblazing trade deals. A very strong position to be in ahead of a potential reshuffle…