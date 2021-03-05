MP Suspended for Harassment Tables Anti-Harassment Motion

Claudia Webbe, the MP currently suspended from the Labour Party amid harassment charges, has personally ensured the death of irony this afternoon, by inviting colleagues to sign an Early Day Motion (EDM) opposing harassment and under-representation in the Judiciary. The Leicester East MP, who lost the Labour whip in September amidst claims she had harassed a woman over the space of a year, sent the following in an email to parliamentary colleagues today:

“Dear colleagues, I hope you are well. I am getting in touch to alert you to EDM 1591, regarding the representation of the judiciary […] That this House is concerned at the gross under-representation of ethnic minority Judges at all levels of the Judicial system; laments the absence of adequate bullying, harassment and anti-discrimination policies and practices; notes the failure to address the bullying, harassment, whistle blowing and discrimination that have been the subject of employment tribunals in recent years; […] welcomes the forthcoming establishment of a support network for Judges on 18 March 2021, United Nations anti-racism day, in order to support Judges who may be experiencing bullying, harassment or discrimination of any kind […]’

Guido notes that Webbe will plead innocent at her trial in 2 weeks…