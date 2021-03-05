Canadian Party in Turmoil Over ‘Toxic’ Corbyn Invite

There’s uproar in Canada over British independent MP Jeremy Corbyn being invited to speak to the country’s New Democratic Party. Two prominent Jewish advocacy groups have made headlines across the pond, condemning the event, which would see NDP MP Niki Ashton in conversation with Corbyn. Shimon Fogel, who heads Canada’s Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs has accused a small group within the New Democrats of undermining party leadership:

“Jeremy Corbyn is toxic… It is staggering that given the litany of catastrophic, consequential issues before us, including the pandemic, that this is where some in the NDP want to spend the party’s capital.”

Meanwhile the Director of the Broadbent Institute – a progressive think tank which shares links with the New Democratic Party – shared the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s report on Corbyn’s party’s handling of anti-Semitism earlier this week, saying:

“This is not the sort of person that should headline a progressive fundraiser or occupy the time of Canadian progressive leaders”

Toxic toxic…