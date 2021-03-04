Tories Announce Darlington Treasury Campus… with a Photo of York

The budget may have been a net-win for North East yesterday, with two free ports and Darlington announced as a new Treasury northern campus. London-based CCHQ has managed to slightly undermine the Tories’ new pro-northern heartland messaging, uploading a graphic to celebrate the northern Treasury move accompanied with a photograph of York pub The Waterfront.

Maybe getting CCHQ’s Leeds hub up and running should be the Tories’ priority…

UPDATE: CCHQ say the photo of York was tagged as Darlington on Pixabay
