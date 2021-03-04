Sadiq Khan Hides in Café After Campaign Launch Hit by Protestors

Sadiq Khan’s campaign launch has been derailed after a group of Low Traffic Neighbourhood protestors gate-crashed the North London launch event. Khan chose to kick of his re-election campaign outside a North London café bearing the words “everything’s going to be alright” in its window. Things started off uneventfully, however in some on-the-nose foreshadowing, an hour later, he was forced to seek refuge inside. Ironically breaking Covid rules to avoid having to speak to his angered electorate…

CityAM reported that “Hecklers have formed at the Sadiq Khan launch unhappy with his low traffic neighbourhood scheme” quoting one protestor who said “He never comes to our area – just a photo op”. Turns out Sadiq’s cafe campaign launch was no piece of cake…

UPDATE: Sadiq finally escapes his cafe imprisonment after an hour, making a run for his car and avoiding the protestors