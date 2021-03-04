Rishi Asked 4 Times If He No Longer Believes Tax Cuts Work

Asked by the BBC this morning four times if it is no longer Rishi’s view that lower tax rates lead to higher receipts, the Chancellor finally officially broke with Conservative orthodoxy of the last 46 years.

Rishi said the OBR has “always” forecast tax cuts to lead to a loss in direct receipts, and that there hasn’t been a step change in capital investment as a result of Osborne’s cuts. Going against Boris’s love of Ibn Khaldun during the election…

The one saving grace for Thatcherites is the budget’s so called “super deduction” to spur capital investment – once known as ‘full expensing’ – something that free market think tanks have been advocating for years. The ASI said that full expensing can “eliminate a lot of the damage that [corporation] tax does”. Expect a lot of Tory MPs to call for it to be extended beyond just two years…