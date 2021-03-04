Has Jeremy Corbyn Been Vaccinated?

As the vaccine rollout steams ahead, more and more public figures are eagerly rolling up their sleeves to capture the perfect jab snap for social media. Unusually quiet, however, is the independent MP for Islington North, Jeremy Corbyn. Given his age (71), Jeremy would have been offered a vaccination appointment several weeks ago, yet Guido’s perusal of the former Labour leader’s online profiles revealed no evidence he’s taken the jab. So Guido asks: has Jeremy been vaccinated?

Of course, with his brother Piers once again facing charges for anti-lockdown protests, Guido is sure Jeremy would be keen to distance himself from the conspiracies peddled by members of his own family. After all, it was only last month that Piers compared the vaccine programme to Auschwitz…