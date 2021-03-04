Corbynista MP Broke Commons Rules Failing to Declare Momentum Directorship

Just one month after Claudia Webbe was admonished by the standards committee, fellow loony left MP Sam Tarry has also been reprimanded after failing to declare his role in two far-left organisations: Momentum and the Centre for Labour and Social Studies think tank.

A report by the Standards Commissioner finds the Ilford MP breached House rules by failing to declare the interests which, while being unpaid, were concluded to be:

“considered as being capable of influencing the Member’s words and actions in the House in the same way as a financial interest”

The interests now appear in bold in the register…

According to Tarry’s defence, he wrongly believed he had been replaced as Momentum director after their last sets of internal elections, and is now “in the process of ensuring that I am removed as a Director” as soon as possible. Another blow to the fading campaign group…