Boris Reads Dr. Seuss Despite Controversy

In a not-so-subtle reference to this week’s ongoing Dr. Seuss controversy, which saw six of the famous author’s books withdrawn from publication for ‘hurtful and wrong imagery’, Boris Johnson made a sly post to Instagram today that pictured him reading The Cat in the Hat to a schoolgirl in celebration of World Book Day. Surely a coincidence…

The Seussgate scandal exploded across the Atlantic at the start of the week, when Joe Biden broke presidential tradition by omitting the author from his proclamation on Read Across America Day – despite his former boss Barack Obama celebrating Seuss’s work several times during his administration. Boris is ignoring all that because “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, The more places you’ll go…”