Activist Lawyers Pursue Labour’s Hiring of Ex-Israeli Spy

The left-wing activist lawyers at Bindmans released an extraordinary statement yesterday, urging the Labour Party to “provide further details about its recruitment” of Assaf Kaplan, a Jewish Labour Party member who previously worked for the Labour Party of Israel and before then the IDF as a spy. Bindmans say they are perusing this on behalf of a Palestinian member of the Labour Party:

“A British Palestinian member of the Labour Party has called upon the Party to provide further details about its recruitment of former officer of the Israeli Defence Force, Assaf Kaplan, to manage the Party’s digital campaigning. Bindmans LLP has written to the Party on behalf of Mr. Hmidan regarding its recruitment of Mr. Kaplan to the position of Social Listening and Organising Manager in January 2021.”

Last month, Guido asked the Labour Party about a rumour going around that Kaplan had left the Leader’s office but was steered away. By the sounds of things, Sir Keir is sticking with Kaplan. Looking at the latest Labour polling, Starmer will need all the help he can get…