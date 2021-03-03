Sturgeon’s Sister Claims Nicola’s Being Bullied Like Princess Diana and Mary Queen of Scots

Ahead of Sturgeon’s appearance before the Salmond enquiry this morning, Nicola’s sister has been loyally pleading for the First Minister. She accuses those who question her account – or call for her to resign over lying to the Scottish Parliament – of “bullying” her, comparing Sturgeon to Princess Diana and Mary Queen of Scots. Presumably if she does now resign, Elton John will have to rework Candle in the Wind to ‘Goodbye Scotland’s Thistle’…

Gillian Sturgeon posted on Facebook last night:

“Words damage. Actions hurt. Bullying kills. “At no time is bullying ok at any age and within any organisation… “Princess Diana. Mary Queen of Scots. Anyone threatening the high and mighty establishment is subject to this kind of behaviour.”

According to Gillian, her family were “in bits” last night after the Scottish Tories sensationally called time on the saga and finally said the first minister must resign over the new evidence that came to light. Sturgeon’s sister continued:

“The man that helped her reach her dream has helped destroy her. “I hope he can sleep at night and all his unionst chums”

Guido presumes unionists had a hard time sleeping last night given the anticipation of seeing Sturgeon up before the harassment committee at 9am…