+++Budget Live Blog+++

Stick with Guido for live updates of Rishi’s budget announcements. Stay tuned…

State of finances update

700,000 have lost their jobs

Economy shrunk by 10%

Borrowing highest its been outside of wartime

OBR now forecasting a “swifter and more sustained recover” than expected in Nov – 6 months quicker return to ‘normal’ than predicted 2021: 4% growth 2022: 7.3%

Unemployment at 6.5% – lower than 11% predicted (1.8 million)

Step 1 – protecting jobs and livelihoods

Furlough scheme extended to end of September at 80% until the scheme ends From July, businesses will contribute 10% 20% from August and September

Self-employed to get to more grants up to 80%

“Fair to target support most affected by pandemic” – those with 30% lower turn over will get the full grant, less than such a fall will receive a 30% grant

Self-imployed scheme extended to newly self-employed people who registered a tax return in 2019-20 An increase of 600,000 eligible £33bn support provided to self-employed

Low-income households will receive the £20 per week UC boost for an extra 6 months with a one-off payment of £500.

National living wage rise to £8.91 from April

Doubling of incentive payment to £3000 for every new apprentice hire, £126m to triple the number of traineeships

Extra £19m for domestic abuse support

Extra £10m for veterans with mental health conditions

Businesses will receive a new restart grant in April to get businesses re-open, retail up to £6000 per premises for retail. Hospitality and gyms will get up to £18,000 when they re-open

£700m to support arts, culture and sporting institutions

New recover loans to replace bounceback loans scheme, businesses can apply for loans from between £25,000 up to £10m

Business rates holiday will continue through to the end of June Remaining nine months will be discounted by 2/3rds £6bn tax cut for business

5% reduced rate of VAT extended for 6 months to end of September, 12.5% for the next 6 months. 20% will resume next April.

Housing

New mortgage guarantee. Lenders who provide mortgages to home buyers who can only afford a 5 % deposit, will benefit from a government guarantee on those mortgages . Up to home values of £600,000 Lloyds, Santander, Barclays and HSBC will be offering the guarantees from next month



TOTAL NEW COST: An extra £65billion measures just announced over 2021 and 2022

Step 2 – Dealing with spending

Borrowing predicted to fall to 4.5% of GDP next year

Underlying debt rises to 93% next year, peaking at 97.1% in 2023/24

Need fiscal freedom for future crises, so must deal with this debt now

2 new measures:

Not going to raise the rates of Income Tax, NI or VAT

Freezing of personal tax thresholds from 2022 to 2026 Both the lower and £50,000 rates

Inheritance tax, pensions lifetimes allowance, capital gains tax and VAT registration threshold also frozen

Tackling fraud with £100m to set up a new 1000-strong HMRC avoidance and evasion taskforce

Corporation tax in 2023 paid in profits will increase to 25% Won’t take effect until April 2023 “Any struggling business will, by definition, be unaffected” £50,000 or less profits will be taxed at the current rate of 19% Around 70% of companies will be completely unaffected £250,000 and over only will be taxed at the 25% rate, the in-between will be tapered

Tax treatment of losses to become more generous, allowing businesses to carry back losses of up to £2m by up to three years

Alcohol duties frozen for a second year in a row

Fuel duty rise cancelled

Rabbit out of hat:

The super deduction Next 2 years when companies invest they can reduce their tax bill by 130% of the cost E.g. a construction firm buying £10m of equipment could reduce their tax bill by £2.6m. With the super deduction, they can now reduce it by £13m



Stage 3 – building a better economy:

First-ever UK infrastructure bank, based in Leeds Beginning this Spring it will start with £12bn capital

Off-shore wind New port infrastructure in Teesside and Humberside

All UK savers will get the chance to support green projects

UK productivity will be addressed via “Help to Grow” Tens of thousands of business will be able to get management training Government contributing 90% of costs Help to Grow Digital – Small business will develop digital skills and a 50% discount on new productivity-enhancing software. Beginning in Autumn.

Two new consultations on R&D tax relief and incentives New visa reforms aimed at highly skilled migrants in STEM, and entrepreneurs

Protecting the union: Majority of today’s budget measures will apply directly to people in all 4 countries 4 new Scottish specific projects, 3 in Wales and the New Deal for Northern Ireland Barnett formula increase £1.2 in Scotland, £740 in Wales, £410 in NI

New Treasury Darlington campus announced

New Freeport announcement, launching in Teesside, East Midlands Airport, Felixstowe and Harwich, Humber, Liverpool City Region, Plymouth, Solent and Thames With simpler planning Cheaper customs Tax breaks to encourage construction and private investment



-ENDS-