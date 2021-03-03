+++Budget Live Blog+++
State of finances update
- 700,000 have lost their jobs
- Economy shrunk by 10%
- Borrowing highest its been outside of wartime
- OBR now forecasting a “swifter and more sustained recover” than expected in Nov – 6 months quicker return to ‘normal’ than predicted
- 2021: 4% growth
- 2022: 7.3%
- Unemployment at 6.5% – lower than 11% predicted (1.8 million)
Step 1 – protecting jobs and livelihoods
- Furlough scheme extended to end of September at 80% until the scheme ends
- From July, businesses will contribute 10%
- 20% from August and September
- Self-employed to get to more grants up to 80%
- “Fair to target support most affected by pandemic” – those with 30% lower turn over will get the full grant, less than such a fall will receive a 30% grant
- Self-imployed scheme extended to newly self-employed people who registered a tax return in 2019-20
- An increase of 600,000 eligible
- £33bn support provided to self-employed
- Low-income households will receive the £20 per week UC boost for an extra 6 months with a one-off payment of £500.
- National living wage rise to £8.91 from April
- Doubling of incentive payment to £3000 for every new apprentice hire, £126m to triple the number of traineeships
- Extra £19m for domestic abuse support
- Extra £10m for veterans with mental health conditions
- Businesses will receive a new restart grant in April to get businesses re-open, retail up to £6000 per premises for retail. Hospitality and gyms will get up to £18,000 when they re-open
- £700m to support arts, culture and sporting institutions
- New recover loans to replace bounceback loans scheme, businesses can apply for loans from between £25,000 up to £10m
- Business rates holiday will continue through to the end of June
- Remaining nine months will be discounted by 2/3rds
- £6bn tax cut for business
- 5% reduced rate of VAT extended for 6 months to end of September, 12.5% for the next 6 months. 20% will resume next April.
Housing
- New mortgage guarantee. Lenders who provide mortgages to home buyers who can only afford a 5% deposit, will benefit from a government guarantee on those mortgages.
- Up to home values of £600,000
- Lloyds, Santander, Barclays and HSBC will be offering the guarantees from next month
TOTAL NEW COST: An extra £65billion measures just announced over 2021 and 2022
Step 2 – Dealing with spending
- Borrowing predicted to fall to 4.5% of GDP next year
- Underlying debt rises to 93% next year, peaking at 97.1% in 2023/24
- Need fiscal freedom for future crises, so must deal with this debt now
2 new measures:
- Not going to raise the rates of Income Tax, NI or VAT
- Freezing of personal tax thresholds from 2022 to 2026
- Both the lower and £50,000 rates
- Inheritance tax, pensions lifetimes allowance, capital gains tax and VAT registration threshold also frozen
- Tackling fraud with £100m to set up a new 1000-strong HMRC avoidance and evasion taskforce
- Corporation tax in 2023 paid in profits will increase to 25%
- Won’t take effect until April 2023
- “Any struggling business will, by definition, be unaffected”
- £50,000 or less profits will be taxed at the current rate of 19%
- Around 70% of companies will be completely unaffected
- £250,000 and over only will be taxed at the 25% rate, the in-between will be tapered
- Tax treatment of losses to become more generous, allowing businesses to carry back losses of up to £2m by up to three years
- Alcohol duties frozen for a second year in a row
- Fuel duty rise cancelled
Rabbit out of hat:
- The super deduction
- Next 2 years when companies invest they can reduce their tax bill by 130% of the cost
- E.g. a construction firm buying £10m of equipment could reduce their tax bill by £2.6m. With the super deduction, they can now reduce it by £13m
Stage 3 – building a better economy:
- First-ever UK infrastructure bank, based in Leeds
- Beginning this Spring it will start with £12bn capital
- Off-shore wind
- New port infrastructure in Teesside and Humberside
- All UK savers will get the chance to support green projects
- UK productivity will be addressed via “Help to Grow”
- Tens of thousands of business will be able to get management training
- Government contributing 90% of costs
- Help to Grow Digital – Small business will develop digital skills and a 50% discount on new productivity-enhancing software. Beginning in Autumn.
- Two new consultations on R&D tax relief and incentives
- New visa reforms aimed at highly skilled migrants in STEM, and entrepreneurs
- Protecting the union:
- Majority of today’s budget measures will apply directly to people in all 4 countries
- 4 new Scottish specific projects, 3 in Wales and the New Deal for Northern Ireland
- Barnett formula increase £1.2 in Scotland, £740 in Wales, £410 in NI
- New Treasury Darlington campus announced
- New Freeport announcement, launching in Teesside, East Midlands Airport, Felixstowe and Harwich, Humber, Liverpool City Region, Plymouth, Solent and Thames
- With simpler planning
- Cheaper customs
- Tax breaks to encourage construction and private investment
