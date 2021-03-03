+++Budget Live Blog+++

Stick with Guido for live updates of Rishi’s budget announcements. Stay tuned…

State of finances update

700,000 have lost their jobs

Economy shrunk by 10%

Borrowing highest its been outside of wartime

OBR now forecasting a “swifter and more sustained recover” than expected in Nov – 6 months quicker return to ‘normal’ than predicted 2021: 4% growth 2022: 7.3%

Unemployment at 6.5% – lower than 11% predicted (1.8 million)

Step 1 – protecting jobs and livelihoods

Furlough scheme extended to end of September at 80% until the scheme ends From July, businesses will contribute 10% 20% from August and September

Self-employed to get to more grants up to 80%

“Fair to target support most affected by pandemic” – those with 30% lower turn over will get the full grant, less than such a fall will receive a 30% grant

Self-imployed scheme extended to newly self-employed people who registered a tax return in 2019-20 An increase of 600,000 eligible £33bn support provided to self-employed

Low-income households will receive the £20 per week UC boost for an extra 6 months with a one-off payment of £500.

National living wage rise to £8.91 from April

Doubling of incentive payment to £3000 for every new apprentice hire, £126m to triple the number of traineeships

Extra £19m for domestic abuse support

Extra £10m for veterans with mental health conditions

Businesses will receive a new restart grant in April to get businesses re-open, retail up to £6000 per premises for retail. Hospitality and gyms will get up to £18,000 when they re-open

£700m to support arts, culture and sporting institutions

New recover loans to replace bounceback loans scheme, businesses can apply for loans from between £25,000 up to £10m

Business rates holiday will continue through to the end of June Remaining nine months will be discounted by 2/3rds £6bn tax cut for business

5% reduced rate of VAT extended for 6 months to end of September, 12.5% for the next 6 months. 20% will resume next April.

Housing

New mortgage guarantee. Lenders who provide mortgages to home buyers who can only afford a 5 % deposit, will benefit from a government guarantee on those mortgages . Up to home values of £600,000 Lloyds, Santander, Barclays and HSBC will be offering the guarantees from next month



TOTAL NEW COST: An extra £65billion measures just announced over 2021 and 2022

Step 2 – Dealing with spending

Borrowing predicted to fall to 4.5% of GDP next year

Underlying debt rises to 93% next year, peaking at 97.1% in 2023/24

Need fiscal freedom for future crises, so must deal with this debt now

2 new measures: