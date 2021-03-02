Penny Mordaunt is Poster Girl Promoting STI Check Ups in France

A bemused co-conspirator spotted this poster for HPV screening in his Normandy GP surgery, featuring a model no doubt familiar to many in SW1. Cabinet Office Minister Penny Mordaunt…

The poster is produced by ONCO Normandie, a regional cancer network. Unsuspecting members of the French public are informed, under the image of the UK’s Paymaster General, that they should get the test if they’re between 25 and 65, and once every three years. Penny, or rather, the poster girl image from her Wikipedia page, explains the test is carried out via a gynecological screening. She started her career talking about “penis and testicles“, she’s continued down a similar path…