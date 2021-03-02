NEW: Scottish Tories Call for Vote of No Confidence in Sturgeon After Damning Documents Published

The Scottish Tories are now going to submit a motion of no confidence in Nicola Sturgeon after further document were published this evening, one of which shows the Scottish government’s own lawyers expressingdismay” in their behaviour. Another expressed “extreme professional embarrassment” in the Scottish government trying to oppose Alex Salmond’s judicial review. Scottish Tory Leader Douglas Ross has just Tweeted:

This is a massive ramping up of pressure by the Tories. Until now they were merely threatening a vote of no confidence in the deputy first minister Paul Sweeney – something that yesterday all opposition parties in the Scottish Parliament backed…
