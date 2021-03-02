Michael Ellis Appointed Attorney General

As Guido revealed last night, Michael Ellis has just been appointed Attorney General to cover for Suella Braverman as she departs for maternity leave. Lucy Frazer will step in to cover for Ellis in the role of Solicitor General. “The Prime Minister gives the Attorney General his very best wishes for her maternity leave and looks forward to welcoming her back in the autumn”…

UPDATE: A video statement from Braverman
