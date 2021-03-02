Hancock: Government Wants to Build on Private Sector-Health Relationship

Hancock today told the Commons the NHS can’t take all the credit for the vaccine roll-out, and the government wants to build on the succesful partnership of “accademic excellence, and partnership between government regulator and private industry”, saying it’s a model they can build on going forward. We know PFI-loving Tony Blair has been advising Hancock…

“He’s right to say the NHS have played their part and they have played a central part, but it has been more than the NHS, it has also been the brilliance of the logistics of our armed services, it’s been the volunteers who’ve come forward in their droves, it’s been the regulator and the partnership with private industry. “I think this model of a combination of accademic excellence, and a partnership between the government regulator and private industry is a model on which we can build.”

The Health Secretary also used the appearance to update the Commons on the search for the missing member of the public who tested positive for the Brazilian variant, however failed to provide his contact details with the test. The government has now narrowed down its search to 379 households. Making it less like trying to find a vaccine needle in a haystack…