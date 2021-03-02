Government’s Restriction Research to Report after Restrictions have been Repealed

Health Minister Ed Argar has revealed a curious quirk of the Government’s ‘evidence based’ policy making on Covid. When asked by Graham Brady whether the Health Department will release its research reports on the presence of viable Covid-19 virus in the air in non-clinical settings, which have been subject to Covid restrictions, the reply was that DHSC has not yet concluded the research behind its restrictions.

“The National Institute for Health Research and UK Research and Innovation jointly awarded over £5.3million for a programme of research of eight projects to understand the routes of transmission of COVID-19 in different environments and groups of people. These projects are 12-15 months in duration and are expected to report findings in the summer of 2021.”

So there will be no evidence provided to support any of the restrictions until after they are due to lapse…