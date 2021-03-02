Business Secretary: Now Is Not the Time For Tax Rises

Appearing on LBC this morning, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng made a strong case for growth to pay for the country’s enormous Covid bill, rather than punitive tax rises. Asked specifically on the need for tax rises, Kwasi said:

“Obviously we have to balance the books over time, but I’m a low tax conservative. The real key is to grow the economy. The best remedy for the deficit, the best remedy for the economy is to open up the economy, allow people to get on with their lives, allow businesses to start trading again.

While this is reassuring music to Guido’s ears, it comes in the wake of new pressure from William Hague, Rishi’s constituency predecessor, who is now calling for tax rises. Guido hopes the Chancellor is listening to his current colleagues as he finalises tomorrow’s budget…