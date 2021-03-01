Shadow Minister Expensed £4,000 of Apple Tech Last Year… Including a £60 Mouse

The practice of MPs expensing totally unnecessary Apple products is far from limited to Angela Rayner and Matt Hancock. Shadow Minister for Peace and Disarmament Fabian Hamilton went on an Apple-buying rampage as ridiculous as his job title in 2020, buying both a new £1,299 Macbook Pro, a £1,069 iPad Pro 12.9″ and a £1,049 iPhone, along with a bucketload of luxury accessories:

£144.98 USB adaptor and connector for Macbook Pro

£39.58 Laptop computer stand and USB charging plug

£21.99 USB-C hub adaptor for Macbook Pro

£59.99 Apple mouse

£234.98 Brydge keyboard for iPad Pro (which seemingly turns the iPad into a laptop, making the subsequent Macbook purchase redundant)

This is far from the first time Fabian’s tech expenses have come under scrutiny. In 2009 it was revealed he’d spent £14,000 of taxpayers’ money on 13 Apple computers in just four years – despite having just two members of staff. Funnily enough, before being elected, Hamilton was an Apple Macintosh consultant and dealer…